Emergency crews battling house fire in East St. Louis
Emergency crews are continuing to battle an hours-long house fire in East St. Louis.
President Joe Biden signed into law a temporary ‘two-step’ solution to Washington’s spending fights and will give Washington and the country a temporary reprieve from shutdown fights at least for the holiday season.
A quick rundown on what's worth remembering from this past week, as you head into the weekend
These sparkling pieces will have you all set for the winter party circuit.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 smart display for $40, which matches a record low for the device. That’s more than 50 percent off, with a total savings of $50.
The highly anticipated summit between Presidents Biden and Xi did deliver some news but the status of Trump-era tariffs on a range of Chinese goods was largely avoided even with a key deadline looming in just six weeks.
The 70-year-old Steelers special teams coach will need surgery to repair a torn right rotator cuff he suffered in Sunday's win over the Packers.
"I now choose to focus on my health, as opposed to losing weight to fit into a swimsuit," says the actress.
Officials in Iceland have warned that the Fagradalsfjall volcano could erupt within days.
The goal is to make sure seniors not only can ride out a major catastrophe but can financially weather the aftermath as well.
More builders classified housing conditions as poor than good in November. But the gloom may be coming to an end soon.
Tesla Model X slips into water at Florida boat ramp, burns underwater. A day on the water turns into smoke on the water.
FDIC Chair Martin Gruenberg is under new scrutiny in Washington while the FDIC tries to make its case for a sweeping overhaul of banks regulation.
Blackshark.ai has already made a digital twin of the Earth, and its next play further democratizes the hitherto lofty (if you will) world of geospatial intelligence. Continuing the nautical theme, its Orca Huntr tool is an AI-powered tool for finding and tracking anything from orbit — and it's so simple that a child, or even a member of Congress, could use it. The startup was born out of the gaming industry, bringing a fresh perspective to the matters of interpreting and using orbital and aerial imagery.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Use to make s’mores or pretend like you have a fireplace.
President Biden told reporters that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping had made “important progress” during a four-hour meeting in Northern California on Wednesday, their first face-to-face encounter in a year.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines of the week. First up is the news that Browns QB Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. This carries massive implications for the Browns both this year and in the future given what they gave up for Watson, and Charles takes us inside the Browns front office to shed light on some of the decisions that led them to this point, including who is to blame for some of the roster's shortcomings. Later, the trio react to the Bills firing OC Ken Dorsey and discuss how this season went south for a team that was expected to be in Super Bowl contention. The group discuss Josh Allen and his apparent regression, the leadership of Sean McDermott and what the future of the Bills could hold if they continue to struggle. Finally, the hosts discuss the Jets and how Robert Saleh's continued defense of Zach Wilson could cause issues in the locker room. Jori analyzes Saleh's media strategy and points out that while Saleh is appeasing both Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers, he could start to lose the team's faith if the Jets continue to lose.
Women have long been projected to outlive men, but now the gender gap appears to be growing.
Here's what you need to know about jumbo mortgages in 2023.