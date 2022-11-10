Emergency crews battling house fire in Pittsburgh
Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Firefighters were sent to Hybla Street and Bainton Street in Brighton Heights at around 2:00 p.m.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Channel 11 has a crew on the way and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
