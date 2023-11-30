Emergency crews called to school bus crash in Murrysville

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a school bus crash in Murrysville Thursday afternoon.

According to Westmoreland County 911, the crash happened near Northlawn Circle at Longview Court at around 3:15 p.m.

Dispatch said the initial report indicted the bus hit a house, but no structural damage has been reported.

Video from Chopper 11 shows the bus nearly touching the garage of a house.

Dispatch also said no other cars were involved and no students were hurt, but the bus driver is being evaluated by medics.

This is a developing story and Chopper 11 is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

