Emergency Crews Rescue Residents From Flooded Homes Across Far North Queensland

Search and rescue efforts continued across Far North Queensland as flood levels began to recede on Tuesday, December 19.

The Bureau of Meteorology said water levels across the Barron River catchment area would ease following significant flooding and that no further rainfall of significance was forecast.

Video posted to X by Queensland Police shows officers transporting the elderly from their homes.

Drone footage also shows the scale of the floods, with roads in Smithfield, Queensland, disappearing under water. Credit: Queensland Police via Storyful

