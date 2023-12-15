Emergency crews respond to accident in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident near SW 15th Street just east of I-44 on Thursday night.

Accident near SW 15th Street just east of I-44. Image courtesy KFOR.

According to Oklahoma City Police, two cars were involved in the accident and two ambulances arrived on scene, but no injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Video from News 4’s crew on the scene shows substantial vehicle damage as crews continue working to clear the area.

News 4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

