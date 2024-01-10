Emergency Crews Respond to Avalanche at Tahoe Ski Resort

Emergency crews responded to an avalanche at a ski resort in California’s Tahoe region on Wednesday, January 10.

Video taken by Paul Selsky shows emergency vehicles at Palisades Tahoe Resort. The resort said the avalanche occurred around 9.30 am on Wednesday.

Both sides of the mountain were closed for the remainder of the day.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. Credit: Paul Selsky via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]