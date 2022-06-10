Emergency crews respond to crash in downtown Pittsburgh, 1 person injured

Emergency crews responded to a crash in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to the intersection of California Avenue and St Marks Place in the California-Kirkbride area of the city.

County 911 also told Channel 11 that one person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Additional details are limited at this time.

