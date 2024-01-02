Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Oklahoma City
Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Oklahoma City
Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Oklahoma City
The clip of the woman in the French Quarter aired during the third quarter.
The Bengals were eliminated from the playoffs, while the Chiefs clinched the AFC West
Brad Allen's crew has been involved in multiple controversies this season.
The Chiefs scored a single touchdown on Sunday, but it was enough to beat the Bengals, alongside an onslaught of Harrison Butker field goals.
When the pratfalls of life get in the way - and possibly damage your iPhone - this case will protect it.
The Chiefs have won an eighth-straight AFC West title.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
Sarkisian has changed a lot from his days at Washington. But there's no questioning the impact the coach and the school left on each another.
In neighborhoods just north of Mexico City, the Volkswagen Beetle—the old Volkswagen Beetle—represents more than transportation; it's a lifestyle choice. Out of series production for 20 years (although it was succeeded for a time by a much more modern New Beetle), the classic version lives on in select places. Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that in 2003 the last Beetle rolled off the assembly line in Mexico, in Puebla, which had opened in 1964 and was long an object of pride for the Mexican people.
The turnover sword was busy in San Antonio.
Emergency contraception sales surge after certain holidays, especially New Year's Eve.
Hello, and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This time around, we have Alex Wilhelm, Mary Ann Azevedo, Kirsten Korosec and Becca Szkutak — the people you heard the most on the podcast this year! Mary Ann expects venture to continue seeing fewer people involved, Alex wanted to talk about AI at the OS level, Becca had notes on media and Kirsten chimed in with some predictions on the future of self-driving cars.
Over here at TechCrunch, our time is often spent finding and reporting on the next new new thing in mobility, from autonomous drones and electric air taxis to self-driving trucks and even batteries made of paper. While this tech, in theory, may someday help people and goods move from point A to B, much of it is just that -- theory. Miami has been working with transit tech company Via to bring in on-demand transit since 2020. The service, formerly called GO Connect, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic as a first- and last-mile solution, filling in the gaps between where people live and major transit hubs.
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. has allowed Apple to continue importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 models on Wednesday.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see the NFL keep its Christmas Day games in the years to come.
Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.
Update your closet for the New Year with these can't-miss deals.