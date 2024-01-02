Emergency crews respond to fatal accident in Oklahoma City

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to peel back the curtain on the latest storylines around the NFL. The trio start by giving a behind-the-scenes look into the Denver Broncos front office, as the news broke today that QB Russell Wilson is being benched for financial reasons. Charles and Jori give insight into who inside the building is making this call, what the future of the Broncos under Sean Payton will look like and Russell's future as an NFL quarterback. Next, the hosts discuss the Cleveland Browns and Joe Flacco's magical season, as the team is on fire heading into the playoffs. Can a loaded roster rally around their veteran quarterback and make noise in the postseason? Finally, Jori, Charles and Fitz finish off the show by celebrating the New Year and deciding which teams have dropped the ball as the ball drops by discussing the San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy, the Kansas City Chiefs (and whether or not Antonio Pierce will keep the Las Vegas Raiders job) and what to make of the Dallas Cowboys at this point in the season.