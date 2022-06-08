Emergency crews respond to fire at garage in Derry Borough

Emergency crews responded to a fire at a garage in Derry Borough on Tuesday evening.

According to Westmoreland County 911, multiple units were called to a working fire in the 200 block of West 2nd Street at 8:20 p.m.

The building is an old auto repair garage, formerly housed by Ralph Smith & Son.

No injuries were reported.

As of 9:53 p.m., the fire is under control, but units remain on scene.

