Emergency crews respond to fire at multistory building in Pittsburgh

Emergency crews battled a fire at a multistory building in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the 5100 block of Penn Avenue in Garfield at around 12:42 p.m. Sunday.

The fire was burning in the floorboards, between the first and second floors.

It took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say the building appears to be under renovation.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

