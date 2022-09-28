Emergency crews respond to house fire in East Pittsburgh

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in East Pittsburgh.

According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS crews were called to the scene at 6:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials on scene told Channel 11 the house, located in the 600 block of Main Street, is unoccupied.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

