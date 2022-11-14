Emergency crews respond to house fire in Wilmerding

Emergency crews fought to control flames that had fully engulfed a house in Allegheny County.

Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Airbrake Avenue in Wilmerding at around 7:15 p.m.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The fire is now under control.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

