Emergency crews respond to house fire in Wilmerding
Emergency crews fought to control flames that had fully engulfed a house in Allegheny County.
Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Airbrake Avenue in Wilmerding at around 7:15 p.m.
An extremely active #fire in #wilmerding, on Airbrake ave. More tonight on @wpxi pic.twitter.com/oPMc4cUX4J
— Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) November 14, 2022
There are no reported injuries at this time.
The fire is now under control.
