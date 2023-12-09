Emergency crews respond to house fire in NE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a house fire near NE 44th Street and N Prospect Avenue on Friday night.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says there were heavy flames at the back side of the home and the attic was heavily charred when they arrived on scene.

All of the residents had exited the home when firefighters arrived, according to OKCFD. One resident was transported to the hospital for minor injuries described as possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

