Two confirmed dead in Lake Hickory plane crash, officials say

Just before 4 p.m., officials out of Hickory confirmed two deaths in regard to a plane crash Sunday morning.

Officials have not released the identities of the victims in the crash.

Multiple agencies are still on the scene of the crash and the FAA will be conducting an investigation.

Hickory police and fire crews responded to a plane crash in Lake Hickory around 11:30 on Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the plane struck high-tension power lines, causing widespread outages north of downtown Hickory.

Officials confirmed agencies from Alexander, Caldwell, and Catawba counties responded.

Duke Energy reported over 18,000 customers were dealing with outages in the area at the time of the crash.

Duke Energy provided this statement on the outages:

“After the incident, approximately 18,000 customers were without power due to the downed transmission lines. Our crews were able to switch customers to other lines and by 1:30 p.m. all customers have been restored.”

For residents like Roger Kerr, the 1:30 p.m. power restoration was a pleasant surprise.

“When I saw what happened, I definitely thought it was going to be out for at least half a day,” Kerr said.

The crash is currently under investigation by the FAA.

