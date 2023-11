OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Thursday.

According to officials, it is reported that there are three inmates in need of medical attention, one unresponsive and two responsive.

Multiple ambulances are responding to the scene.

No more information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

