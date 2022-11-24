Emergency crews respond to structure fire in East Liberty

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood on Wednesday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, fire and EMS units were called to the 100 block of Larimer Avenue, near East Liberty Boulevard at 7:40 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

