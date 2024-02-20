Emergency crews responding to apartment fire in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in St. Charles Tuesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area located on the 2000 block of Sherman Square Drive at ‘Sherman Square’ Apartments, where smoke can be seen shooting from the top of the building. Several agencies are continuing to fight the flames.

So far, the cause of the fire has not been reported and no injuries have been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

