UPDATE: Chase ending in crash leaves woman in critical condition; Suspect released from hospital

UPDATE 11:58 a.m. (July 6):

A woman was critically injured in crash that involved a person being chased by police Tuesday evening in Darke County.

Greenville Police received reports from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office of a domestic disturbance on Detling Road involving a man, later identified as Aaron Sanders, who was being disorderly and possibly intoxicated. Sanders, 29, had left the scene in a black BMW before deputies arrived and was said to have headed southbound on State Route 49.

Greenville Police officers responded to the area of SR 49 at the Greenville’s city limits and located Sanders entering the city limits at a “very high rate of speed,” according to a release for police.

Office attempted to stop Sanders, but he drove away from officers onto SR 571, prompting them to chase after him. Police said speeds reached over 100 mph during the chase.

The pursuit ended in Palestine when Sanders failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 36 and hit a vehicle, driven by Denise Stahl, of Greenville.

Both Sanders and Stahl were flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight. Sanders was later discharged from the hospital. Stahl remains in critical condition, according to Miami Valley Hospital.

Sanders carried both an outstanding felony arrest warrant and a suspended driver’s license at the time of the chase, according to police.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

We'll update this story as we learn more.

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m.

Two people were flown to the hospital after a pursuit involving Greenville police ended in a crash Tuesday evening.

According to Officer Jason Marion with the Greenville Police Department, the pursuit began in Greenville as a result of a call regarding a disorderly male.

Police learned the suspect was heading southbound on SR 49 towards the city, and they initiated a pursuit, Marion said.

“What initiated the pursuit was his reckless driving, and he also had a felony warrant for his arrest and he was driving under suspension,” Marion said. “We believed he was also intoxicated, but that’s to be determined.”

Marion says the pursuit lasted close to around 10 miles, and the suspect was driving between 80 and 100 mph.

The pursuit eventually ended in a crash involving two other vehicles in the 100 block of Cross Street in Palestine.

The suspect t-boned an SUV and caused it to flip, damaging the exterior of a grocery store and a parked van, according to Marion.

The suspect was flown by CareFlight to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver of the vehicles struck was also flown to an area hospital, Marion said.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story as we learn more.

INTIAL REPORT:

Emergency crews are responding to a crash in Darke County Tuesday evening.

The crash was reported in the area of US-36 and West Cross Street in the Village of Palestine around 5 p.m., according to initial reports.

CareFlight was called to respond to the scene, according to initial emergency scanner traffic.

We have crew on the scene and will continue updating this story as we learn more.