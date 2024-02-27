Emergency crews responding to house fire in Washington

A massive response is on the scene of a house fire in Washington.

Crews were called to the 600 block of East Maiden Street at around 3 p.m., Washington County 911 confirmed.

We’re working to learn more. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

Dispatchers told Channel 11 that everyone made it out of the house.

We’re working to learn if anyone is hurt.

The City of Washington Fire Department is advising residents to avoid the area.

