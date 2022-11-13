Emergency crews responding to house fire in McKees Rocks

Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Allegheny County.

Dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were sent to the 700 block of Fruit Way in McKees Rocks at around 6:52 p.m. on Sunday.

#McKeesRocks #fire are working on residential fire on the 700 block of Fruit way. Just up the hill from the #mckeesrocksbridge Raymond and Churchill streets are currently blocked. @WPXI for the latest pic.twitter.com/YxLluapvc4 — Steve Pierce (@Steve_WPXI) November 13, 2022

It is unclear if anyone was inside the house when the fire began.

The fire is happening just up the hill from the McKees Rocks Bridge.

Raymond and Churchill Streets are currently closed.

CHANNEL 11 HAS A CREW ON THE SCENE AND IS ACTIVELY WORKING TO LEARN MORE.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Major police response along main road in Forest Hills Pennsylvania State Police looking for 3 wanted juveniles they say escaped a behavioral facility State police looking for person accused of armed robbery at Butler County store VIDEO: Man facing charges after stealing car from repossession lot in McKeesport, police say DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts