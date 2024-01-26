Emergency crews responding to plane crash in southern New Hampshire neighborhood

A small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood in southern New Hampshire on Friday morning, authorities said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a plane down on Colonial Drive in Londonderry around 7:30 a.m. learned Wiggins Air Flight 1046 had crashed after departing Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Beechcraft 99 aircraft was headed for Presque Isle International Airport in Maine, the FAA said.

Video from the scene showed several police and fire vehicles parked along the street.

LIVE VIDEO: Emergency crews responding to plane crash in Londonderry, NH

The Londonderry Fire Department told Boston 25 News that the pilot of the plane was extricated. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person on the plane. It’s unclear if anyone in the area of the crash site was hurt.

Manchester-Boston Regional Airport is about eight miles away from Colonial Drive.

The National Transportation Safety Board will assist the FAA with an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

