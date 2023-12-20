Emergency crews on scene of major gas leak in Ross Township; Babcock Boulevard shut down

Emergency crews are on the scene of a major gas leak in Ross Township.

Babcock Boulevard is shut down between Siebert Road and Three Degree Road. Evergreen Road, which runs parallel with Babcock Boulevard, is also being shut down.

Several nearby buildings have been evacuated.

We have a crew and Chopper 11 heading to the scene.

