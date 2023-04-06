Investigation underway after deceased man recovered from submerged truck in Eaton Reservoir

NORTH EAST — Authorities are looking into why a Chautauqua County man and his pickup truck ended up in Howard Eaton Reservoir, where both were recovered early Wednesday afternoon.

The Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that there was no evidence of foul play in the man's death, but investigators were awaiting the results of toxicology testing on the victim.

The case remains under active investigation, according to state police.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Wednesday afternoon the 54-year-old man, whose name had not been released, was a resident of Findley Lake, New York. The man's death appears to have been accidental, Cook said.

The man was recovered from Eaton Reservoir after emergency crews including members of Fuller Hose Co. in North East and a dive team from Corry were called to the reservoir, which is located in North East and Greenfield townships near the New York state line, on Wednesday at 12:18 p.m. to investigate a report of a vehicle in the water.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators and the Erie County Coroner's Office were also called to the scene early Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said the man was seated in his truck, which was in reverse when it was found. The truck was removed from the reservoir less than two hours after the incident was first reported.

