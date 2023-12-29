Woman badly hurt in 'gas explosion' at Staffordshire holiday lodge

One of three properties was "completely destroyed" by the explosion, the ambulance service said

A woman suffered serious burns and a log cabin was destroyed in a suspected gas explosion in Staffordshire.

Emergency crews were called to an area near Alton Towers at about 12:45 GMT.

The fire at the holiday lodge in Bradley Lane, Threapwood, near Alton, took almost an hour to extinguish, said Staffordshire fire service.

The woman, in her 50s, was airlifted to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital major trauma unit. No-one else was hurt, the ambulance service said.

Three properties were damaged in the explosion, with one completely destroyed, West Midlands Ambulance Service added.

Crews from Longton and Hanley were sent out to tackle the blaze, the fire service said, after it received reports of a gas explosion.

"Emergency services carried out a search in the area to make sure everyone was accounted for in the neighbouring properties," it said in a statement.

"A woman, in her 50s, suffered serious burns at the scene. She was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

"As a result of the explosion, the building was destroyed. Gas engineers came out and isolated the supply to make sure the area was left safe."

An investigation into the cause of the blast is under way and emergency services remain at the scene.

