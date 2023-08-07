Emergency declared in Juneau as flooding destroys 2 buildings

Officials in Juneau on Sunday said that flood waters have begun to recede. Photo courtesy of Alaska Electric Light and Power Company/Twitter

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Officials in Juneau have issued an emergency declaration and ordered some residents to evacuate as flooding caused by the release of water from a local dammed lake has resulted in severe river bank erosion and the loss of at least two properties.

The Mendenhall River flooded Saturday due to the release of water from the Suicide Basin, a side basin of the Mendenhall Glacier, which resides above Juneau. The National Weather Service said the lake crested at 11:15 p.m. Saturday with a max level of nearly 15 feet, which trump's the previous nearly 12 feet record set back in July 2016.

"Significant flooding was reported with water in areas that previously have not seen flooding," it said. "Significant bank erosion has been reported as well with a few structures lost to the river."

Flooding has receded to about 7.2 feet as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The city and borough of Juneau said in a release Sunday that despite water levels continuing to fall, it has issued a local emergency declaration as at least two structures have been lost to the flooding and others have been put at risk, resulting in their evacuation.

Dramatic video posted online shows a large building falling into the surging river as the ground it was built upon erodes away.

It was not clear how many people were evicted. The flooding also caused several roads to close.

"CBJ has communicated with all residents impacted by evacuation orders to confirm they have shelter options available," the city and borough officials said in the statement, adding that they have begun assessing structures damaged by flooding and bank erosion.

"At this time, the Mendenhall River banks remain highly unstable," it warned.