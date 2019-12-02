An emergency evacuation slide accidentally fell from a Delta plane and landed in someone's backyard in Boston

Leguia and her neighbor inspected the item and found a "Boeing" logo. They called the police, suspecting that it fell from a plane. No one was injured by the falling slide.

According to data from FlightRadar24, the flight was operated by a Boeing 767-300 plane. Flight playback data shows that the plane was at an altitude of 2,200 feet and descending when it crossed Adams Street in Milton, four minutes before it landed at Logan Airport.

Delta technicians inspected the plane after it landed and found that a slide was missing. The plane landed without any other incident.

Sunday was expected to be the busiest day of the Thanksgiving travel period, with US airlines carrying a record 3.1 million passengers.

Airplane evacuation slides are designed to automatically inflate if an airplane door is opened without the slide being disarmed. They are used to speed evacuation of a plane during an emergency on the ground, including an emergency landing.

Milton sits directly under the approach path for runway 4L at Logan. In 2010, the body of a 16-year-old suspected stowaway fell from a plane into the neighborhood.

A Delta spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment to Business Insider, but confirmed to the Boston Globe that the slide fell from the plane. The said it is investigation the incident.

Read the original article on Business Insider