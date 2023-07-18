Emergency evacuation slide from United Airlines flight lands in Chicago-area backyard

United Airlines planes sit at Newark Liberty International Airport with a view of downtown Newark on July 3, 2023. A United flight from Switzerland to Chicago on July 17, 2023 shed its emergency slide into a backyard before landing at O'Hare International Airport.

A United Airlines flight landed safely in Chicago with everything but the emergency evacuation slide attached.

The evacuation slide fell from overhead into a resident’s backyard around 12 p.m. Monday near north Chester Avenue a couple miles from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, FOX32Chicago reported. No injuries have been reported, according to FOX32Chicago.

When United Airlines Boeing 767 landed safely from Switzerland, maintenance workers noticed the slide was missing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane had 155 passengers and 10 crew members, United Airlines said.

WLS-TV reported that Patrick Devitt was not home at the time but his son and father-in-law were present and heard a “boom” shortly after noon. Devitt dragged the slide from his backyard to the front.

He said the slide hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

“When it’s all stretched out, like it’s a little jumbled up I’m sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car. It’s a very, very big piece of equipment,” Devitt told WLS.

United immediately contacted the FAA and are working with their team to better understand the circumstances around this matter, a representative said.

The FAA will continue investigating.

Additional information was not immediately available.

– Includes reporting from the Associated Press

Airplane takeover: Passenger takes control of plane, crashes in Massachusetts after pilot has medical problem

More: Extreme heat can snarl flights even without a cloud in the sky

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: United Airline flight's emergency slide lands in Chicago-area backyard