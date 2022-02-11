Emergency Extended + New School Mask Details: CT News

Good Friday morning Connecticut,

The big vote

The Connecticut Mirror published an in-depth story on the General Assembly's House vote late Thursday, which approved a limited state of emergency that allows the state to continue to receive about $30 million a month in federal funds toward the coronavirus pandemic.

The vote to extend the state of emergency was approved 89-56. A vote to extend 10 of Gov. Ned Lamont's executive orders by two more months was approved by an 86-62 tally. The emergency orders were set to expire on Feb. 15.

Earlier this week, Lamont announced that the statewide order on masks in schools would end on Feb. 28 and then the decision would be made by the local school district.

The Senate still needs to approve the state of emergency extension and the extension of 11 executive orders. A vote is scheduled for Monday.

As part of the House approval, the state of Connecticut's education and public health commissioners can reimpose the school mask mandate up until June 30 in case there is another coronavirus surge this spring, Fox 61 reported.

In an Associated Press article published by WTNH News 8, it states that the list of executive orders being extended includes requiring nursing home staff to be fully vaccinated, including a booster shot by March 7.

(Read more at the CT Mirror and Read More at Fox 61.)



Wild incident ends in crash, police say

What started as a mischief investigation Thursday turned into a wild chase in Vernon that spilled into Manchester and ended with a smashed police cruiser and subsequent crash, authorities said.

The scene unraveled Thursday at 12:18 p.m., when Vernon officers were investigating a criminal mischief complaint from earlier in the day. The person of interest was located at the Mr. Sparkle Car Wash at 373 Talcottville Road, but as officers approached the man, he fled in a car at a high rate of speed first through the parking lot and then onto Talcottville Road heading south, according to a police report.

The man drove right at multiple vehicles and police cruisers, a report indicates.

Officers stopped pursuing the man once he started to drive into oncoming traffic. The man continued into Manchester and was speeding on Tolland Turnpike, when he hit a Vernon cruiser stopped at a red light while heading back to town, according to a report. He then crashed his car on Taylor Street in Manchester and fled on foot, police said. He was eventually tracked down and arrested inside a business at 100 Tolland Turnpike in Manchester, according to a report.

The suspect went to an area hospital for "precautionary measures," police said. No bystanders nor the officer were injured. (written by Patch editor Chris Dehnel)

Family searches for missing woman

Sherrian Howe, 22, of Manchester went missing on December 21, 2021 and her family is speaking out in the hope that someone will help in finding her, WTNH News 8 reported. Police said the search is active and ongoing, and right now the case is classified as a missing person investigation. (Read More at WTNH News 8).

