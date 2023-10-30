Emergency fix needed for Palm Springs-area flood channel damaged in Tropical Storm Hilary

Riverside County plans to make emergency repairs to a flood channel in the Palm Canyon Wash that was compromised by Tropical Storm Hilary in August.

The county board of supervisors is slated to consider authorizing $300,000 Tuesday to hire a construction company to make the fixes. The money would be spent via the Riverside County Flood Control & Water Conservation District, which wants to contract with Santa Ana-based Sukut Construction.

"(Storm-impacted) facilities can leave adjacent properties, residents and communities vulnerable to damage from flooding or erosion during future storms, which could result in a critical threat to life and property. In the event of a storm, the surrounding areas may be negatively impacted unless emergency measures are taken,'' the flood control district wrote in a memo to supervisors requesting the funding.

The wash is in the vicinity of South Gene Autry Trail and East Palm Canyon Drive.

The contract with Sukut calls for restorative measures, including fortifying eroded side slopes, "installing local drainage features to ensure interior drainage and implementing other emergency work as directed by the district."

Sukut was selected without competitive bidding, which officials attributed to the immediate need for repairs, with the potential for heavy rain prior to the start of winter.

Similar repair and readiness projects following Hilary have been focused on Potrero Creek, Mission Creek Channel, Murrieta Creek and the Tahquitz Creek channel and basin.

The tropical storm deluged parts of Riverside County over a two-day period, beginning Sunday, Aug. 20.

The Coachella Valley bore the brunt of storm damage, including flooded roads, downed power lines and damaged rooftops on homes and businesses.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Emergency repairs planned for Palm Springs-area flood channel