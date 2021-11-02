Emergency hires approved at Asotin County Jail

Nov. 2—ASOTIN — Sheriff John Hilderbrand was given the go-ahead at an Asotin County Commission meeting Monday to make emergency hires at the Asotin County Jail.

Four corrections officers are out with COVID-19, another jailer is about to have foot surgery and one employee recently resigned to take a job in Pullman, the sheriff told Asotin County commissioners.

With that many people out of commission, officials authorized Hilderbrand to fill the position left open by the resigned employee and make 180-day emergency hires to ease the current staffing shortage. The challenge will be finding people to work, officials said. In recent months, it's become more difficult to attract qualified applicants for vacant jail positions.

The Commission also addressed the potential need to address code enforcement in the county.

During an update, Code Enforcement Officer Ed Holbert said he's responded to 721 calls over the past two years, and $2,375 in fines has been collected.

Holbert said he often receives complaints about yards filling up with junk, multiple cars or other debris. He added that when a ticket is issued, the property owners or renters often don't pay, and the case is turned over to collections.

Holbert said issuing citations in these cases is not as effective as making someone appear in court before a judge.

"A lot of these people don't care," Holbert said. "We have some property owners who live out of the area. As long as they get their rent money, they don't care."

Commissioner Chris Seubert said a new ordinance with more teeth is needed to address this issue and encouraged the sheriff's office to get the ball rolling and meet with the prosecutor to review any proposed changes.

The sheriff and code enforcement officer will be working with Prosecutor Ben Nichols to develop a new ordinance that would expand penalties from civil infractions to misdemeanors, Hilderbrand said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.