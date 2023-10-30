Emergency medical worker accused in patient's death seeks pre-trial release

A hearing on Peter J. Cadigan's motion for pre-trial release is set before Circuit Judge Robin Schmidt in Sangamon County court Monday.

The former emergency medical services worker is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Earl L. Moore Jr. on Dec. 18.

Cadigan and Peggy Jill Finley were working for LifeStar Ambulance Service, Inc., when they responded to a medical call at the North 11th Street home where Moore was staying.

More: Chicago homicide suspect in custody after Illinois State Police trooper shot overnight

Cadigan's attorney, Justin Kuehn of Belleville, is pushing for Cadigan's release under the Pretrial Fairness Act, which eliminates cash bail. The act is part of the overall criminal justice reform package Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Cadigan is being held in the Sangamon County Jail.

When Cadigan and Finley were arrested on Jan. 9. both were placed under $1 million bonds.

Finley's bond was reduced from $1 million to $600,000 on June 16 before the SAFE-T Act took effect. Her attorneys had sought the reduced amount in previous motions but were denied by the circuit court. A three-judge panel from the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled in favor of the reduction.

Finley's family, friends and acquaintances posted $60,000, or 10% of the bond, for her release. Finley has been attending her court dates.

Technically, Cadigan is not under bond. Schmidt will have to show that Cadigan is a flight risk and a threat to the public for him to stay behind bars.

Kuehn, reached earlier this week, would not comment on Cadigan's case. He has previously argued there is "no articulable reason" why Cadigan is likely to flee if granted pre-trial release.

"If the Pretrial Fairness Act is to live up to its name, then Mr. Cadigan deserves the opportunity to also mount his defense without the disadvantages created by pretrial incarceration," Kuehn stated in Cadigan's motion. "The denial of pretrial release demands of the prosecution clear and convincing evidence that proof of the defendant's guilt is evident. The prosecution cannot meet this burden.

"Mr. Cadigan is far from an inherently dangerous man. There is no violence in his past. Mr. Cadigan did not threaten anyone in connection with this case, nor does he have any reason to harbor ill-will towards any witnesses."

Kuehn pointed out in the past that Cadigan was "amenable to checking in with probation regularly, refraining from employment in the healthcare field, adhering to any 'no contact' or 'stay away' order and otherwise abiding any directives the court considers necessary to protect the public and ensure appearance."

Monday's hearing may have a twist.

In Cadigan's motion, Kuehn stated the defense was working with its own forensic pathologist who "will opine, to a reasonable degree of medical certainty, that Mr. Moore did not asphyxiate."

More: City will consider moratorium on residency requirement for workers in Nov. 7 vote

The state found that Moore was strapped tightly to a gurney and had his face slammed into the prone position. A forensic pathologist for the state, Dr. John Scott Denton of Bloomington, determined that Moore died of compression and positional asphyxiation.

In Cadigan's motion, Kuehn said that the defense forensic pathologist was working on a report, which Kuehn may rely on in his argument Monday. He did not give the identity of the forensic pathologist.

Finley and Cadigan have pre-trial dates on Nov. 27.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: EMS worker facing murder charge set for pre-trial release hearing