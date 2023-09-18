Emergency medical worker charged in Earl Moore's death seeks lower bond under SAFE-T Act

A former emergency medical services worker charged with first-degree murder is seeking a new bond hearing as the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act went into effect Monday.

Justin Kuehn of Belleville, the attorney for Peter J. Cadigan who is charged in the death of Earl L. Moore Jr. on Dec. 18, filed a motion on Sept. 12 for pretrial release.

Kuehn was in court on Monday before Circuit Judge Robin Schmidt, but parties weren't able to come up with an agreed-upon date.

More: Cash bail ends in Illinois but further reform is still a possibility

The act, which ends cash bail in the state, requires the court to set a hearing within 90 days of the motion being filed.

Cadigan's co-defendant in the case, Peggy Jill Finley, appeared briefly in court for a status hearing with her attorneys, W. Scott Hanken and Mark Wykoff.

The state has alleged that Moore was strapped tightly to a gurney and had his face slammed into the prone position. A forensic pathologist determined that Moore died of compression and positional asphyxiation.

Finley and Cadigan were working for LifeStar Ambulance Service, Inc., when they responded to a medical call at the North 11th Street home where Moore was staying.

Moore's estate also has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Finley and Cadigan.

A three-judge panel from the Fourth District Appellate Court ruled on June 16 that Finley's bond should be reduced from $1 million to $600,000, an amount her attorneys had sought in previous motions denied by the circuit court.

Under terms of the bond, Finley's family, friends and acquaintances posted $60,000, or 10% of the bond, to have her released.

Cadigan remains in the Sangamon County Jail and appeared at Monday's hearing via videoconference.

At an Aug. 2 hearing, Kuehn said Cadigan would need "a more significant reduction" in bond than what Finley received because of his family's finances.

"The only reason that Mr. Cadigan remains jailed," Kuehn noted in the motion, "while his co-defendant enjoys freedom, is that Mr. Cadigan and his family are less affluent. Simply put, Mr. Cadigan is too broke to secure pretrial release under existing bail laws."

Earl L. Moore Jr.

According to the new law, the court "may deny a defendant pretrial release only if: the defendant's pretrial release poses a real and present threat to the safety of any person or persons or the community, based on the specific articulable facts of the case."

Kuehn said in the motion that Cadigan is neither dangerous to the community nor a flight risk.

If released, Kuehn added that Cadigan would be "amenable" to checking in with probation regularly and adhering to other restrictions like refraining from employment in the healthcare field, adhering to any "no contact" or "stay away" orders, and "abiding any directives the Court considers necessary to protect the public and ensure appearance."

Finley and Cadigan have pre-trial dates on Nov. 27.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788; sspearie@sj-r.com; X, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Worker charged in Earl Moore's death seeks new bond under SAFE-T Act