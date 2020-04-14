Emergency Medicine Foundation to Fund Research to Improve Nation's Response to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Emergency Medicine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to advance research and education in emergency medicine, has recently announced that it will award up to $100,000 in new research grants to further the medical community's understanding of and response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

"Emergency Medicine Foundation sponsored research has been defining and refining the practice of emergency medicine for almost 50 years, and it is imperative that we act immediately as new threats, like COVID-19, arise," said David Wilcox, MD, FACEP, Chair of the EMF Board of Trustees.

Through these funds, the Emergency Medicine Foundation and ACEP seek to effect quick and meaningful change by advancing emergency patient care, improving how our health care system responds and ensuring that our health care workers are protected during this and future pandemics.

Proposals are due June 5, 2020 and eligible applicants must be a United States-based emergency physician as principal or co-principal investigator with a project active and in place by July 1, 2020. Proposal topics may include, but are not limited to, the following:

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 39,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

The Emergency Medicine Foundation (EMF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1972 by visionary leaders of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP). EMF supports scientifically rigorous research and education that improves the care of the acutely ill and injured. To date, EMF has awarded more than $17 million in research grants to advance emergency medicine science and health policy. For more information visit www.emfoundation.org. Companies or individuals interested in contributing to support emergency medicine research can contact Peggy Brock, EMF Executive Director, at pbrock@acep.org.

