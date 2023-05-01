In emergency meeting, DeSantis-appointed board votes to counter-sue Disney

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida warned on April 6 that his battle with Walt Disney World wasn't over. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images and Joseph Prezioso/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The DeSantis-appointed board that oversees Disney's district has sued the company.

The move comes after Disney filed a lawsuit in federal court in Tallahassee.

The board lawsuit will be filed in Central Florida, where Disney World is.

A district board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis passed a motion Monday during an emergency meeting to counter-sue Disney.

The lawsuit will be filed in central Florida, Martin Garcia, chairman of the board for the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, said. It was not immediately clear from Monday's meeting what the basis of the lawsuit would be.

Disney sued the governor and the board last week, alleging that DeSantis and his office have engaged in "a targeted campaign of government retaliation" against Disney that was "orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis as punishment for Disney's protected speech."

"We have no choice now but to respond," Garcia said of the motion he put forward, which was supported by the five-member board. "We will seek justice in state court here in central Florida where both it and Disney do business. Yes, we'll seek justice in our own backyard."

The board-backed lawsuit stands in contrast to where Disney filed its lawsuit, in Tallahassee, in the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

The board has met four times so far and hired attorneys as well as financial advisors as they consider changes to Disney's special self-governing privileges in Florida. They also started a search for an urban planner and an economic consultant, among other measures.

On Monday, Garcia expressed frustration at the coverage about the board and about Disney's escalation of the fight.

"In essence, Disney is asking a federal court in Tallahassee to wrestle back the hands of time to 1967, while this board is instead charged legislatively with bringing the district into the 21st century with new and better policies and practices," Garcia said.

Disney, which is currently facing a wave of layoffs, mounted a lawsuit after DeSantis threatened changes to Disney's special tax district, with help from both the Florida legislature and the board he appointed to oversee the district. He even floated the idea of building a state prison on the 40 square miles of land that borders the resort and theme park.

Under a decadeslong arrangement with the state, Disney doesn't have to run its plans by zoning commissions or building-inspection departments. Last week, DeSantis' newly appointed board said "nothing is off the table" as it took on a major overhaul of the area. In the mix were higher taxes, more regulations, building workforce affordable housing, and exploring the sale of utilities the district owns.

DeSantis was outside the country when Disney filed its lawsuit. Speaking in Jerusalem last week, the governor called Disney's lawsuit "political."

The governor has sparred with Disney since its executives executives publicly pledged to work to repeal a DeSantis-backed school-curriculum law that Democrats and Disney termed "Don't Say Gay."

The law initially at the center of the dispute, formally known as the Parental Rights in Education Act, banned classroom instruction about gender identity and sexual orientation for up to third grade. Last month, the DeSantis administration expanded it to 12th grade, limiting discussions to sex-education classes or those "required by existing state standards."

Disney has tried to maintain control of its land, including through an arrangement it set up with the previous board.

DeSantis, however, has no intention of relenting, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said last week on Fox and Friends.

"He is driven by principles and convictions, period, not corporate pressure, not even a lawsuit against him," she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

