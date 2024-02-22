What would you do in an emergency? MU offers training on what to do until help arrives

The University of Missouri System Office of Emergency Managment is offering training over five dates this semester to students, employees and the public on what to do until help arrives in an emergency.

The training is free and open to everyone, but registration is required.

"You Are the Help Until Help Arrives" is the title of the training.

Individuals can choose one of five dates and times to attend: 9 a.m. Feb. 28; 9 a.m. March 5; 9 a.m. April 9; 2:30 p.m. April 10; or 1 p.m. May 2.

The program educates attendees about five simple steps that can be taken immediately following an emergency to provide first-aid care and help save someone's life until first responders arrive. The two-hour interactive course will educate attendees on how to act in emergencies. The course provides instruction on how to make safe care decisions, stop the bleeding of an injured person, position the injured and provide general comfort.

Individuals can register at Mizzou.us/YouAreTheHelp.

Directions and parking will be sent following registration confirmation.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: University of Missouri offers training on emergency first aid