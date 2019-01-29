Emergency pet marijuana calls are up by 765%

The last ten years have seen a massive spike in dogs getting accidentally stoned. Tom Shell's dog Stella is one of them — a few weeks ago, he came home to find her on a real wild ride.

When Shell walked through the front door, his 13-year-old mini Australian shepherd was lounging on the couch, looking confused as hell. At first, he thought the dog was having a glaucoma flare-up because she was "looking kind of hazy-eyed." But when Stella slid off the couch and started stumbling in Shell's direction, unable to walk properly, he knew something was seriously wrong.

Concerned, Shell put her back on the couch. That's when he noticed that his office door was open, the remains of his torn backpack strewn across the middle of the room.

He realized he'd come home to an absolutely blazed dog — a growing problem as legal weed makes increasingly potent and enticing edibles more accessible across America. Even in states where weed remains illegal for any sort of use, the presence and consumption of the drug is becoming widely accepted.

According to the ASCPA Poison Control Center, the 24-hour hotline received 208 marijuana-related calls in 2008, 979 in 2016, and 1,486 in 2017. In 2018, the center received 1,800. That's an increase of 765 percent over the 10-year period.

Dr. Tina Wismer, the ASPCA call center's medical director, says that in the past, the majority of callers were pet owners whose cats and dogs got into "plant material" like discarded roaches or wayward dime bags. She attributes some of the uptick in cannabis-related cases to the destigmatization in recent years, acknowledging that pet owners may be more willing to call the hotline now that weed is more widely accepted.

But Wismer also blames the widespread availability in edibles for the uptick in emergency calls. Legal edibles smell like normal baked goods, and what pet can resist tasty treats? (Cat parents, take note: Wismer says that felines still tend to go for straight bud.)

Dogs' appetite for human food is what's really moving the needle. "Dogs, oh my gosh, especially [with] the chocolate-based edibles, the number of those calls has skyrocketed," Wismer said during a phone interview.

Now that people in legal states can get edibles delivered to their homes as quickly as a pizza, hiding a stray brownie may hardly be a priority. Ten years ago when it was more frowned upon, people were more stringent about keeping their edibles under lock and key. But when everyone has a stock of sugary THC it doesn't merit a second thought.

Which brings us back to Shell, who had come home to find his dog totally baked.

Shell, a Los Angeles-based film director, had been working on set when a crew member generously gave him a homemade brownie topped with vanilla icing. Having spent his 50-some years in a relaxed California culture where weed isn't a big deal, Shell tossed the edible, safely wrapped in a plastic bag, in his backpack and "forgot about it for a day or two."

But dogs have a remarkable sense of smell; they have 300 million olfactory receptors to our six million. A plastic bag was no match for Stella, who managed to sniff out the brownie, rip apart Shell's backpack, and eat the whole thing.

"She had kind of a sheepish look on her face, too, like when she breaks into the trash," he said. "She ate part of the baggie as well, I think."

Shell's dog, Stella, stoned as hell after eating a pot brownie.