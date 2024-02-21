Emergency repairs force lane closure for part of I-75 in Lexington

Officials will block off a lane of traffic on the interstate in Lexington Friday to conduct emergency repairs on a damaged guardrail, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The lane closure will take place in the southbound lanes of I-75 just after mile-marker 118, according to the transportation cabinet. The right lane will be blocked from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The guardrail was damaged following a wreck where a semi-truck went off the road Tuesday morning. At 4 p.m. the traffic management center reported that the right lane was still blocked and traffic was backed up into Scott County.