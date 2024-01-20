Emergency repairs to Judge Seeber Bridge leads to full closure

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Department of Transportation and Development has announced a full closure of the Judge Seeber Bridge.

According to officials, the bridge is set to remain closed from Friday, Jan 19 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

Louisiana special session ends early with new congressional map, closed voting primaries

The closure is due to emergency repairs being made to the bridge, according to DOTD officials. This will allow for the newly poured cement to dry properly.

Officials say the work is set to be completed by the end of January.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.