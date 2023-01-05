Emergency responders busy over holiday

Jan. 4—WINDHAM — A fire in Willimantic and a drunken driving incident in one of the Windham villages were among the incidents emergency responders responded to during the holiday period.

According to a press release issued by state police Tuesday morning, state police responded to 4,875 calls for service during the holiday period, which ran from Dec. 30 at midnight to 11: 59 p. m. on Monday.

State police responded to 243 accidents during that period, including 20 with injury and no fatalities, as well as 36 DUI arrests, 396 speeding violations, 10 seatbelt violations and 395 motorist assists.

During the same period last year, state police responded to 5,159 calls for service, made 195 motorist assists and made 36 DUI arrests.

They also responded to 243 accidents during that period, including 25 involving injuries and two fatalities, as well as issuing 352 speeding violations and 13 seatbelt violations.

One incident state police responded to involved a Mansfield driver who received various charges on Friday after state police found him asleep in Windham in the vehicle he was driving.

State police took 29 year- old Isaiah Degracia into custody and transported him to the Troop K barracks in Colchester.

He was charged with the following: drinking while driving; illegal carrying of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol; illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle; carrying a pistol without a permit; operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; improper parking; failure to notify DMV of change of address; operation of an unregistered motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.

Degracia was released on a $ 10,000 bond and is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Jan. 17. The incident occurred at approximately 2: 50 a. m.

According to state police, troopers assigned to Troop K were on patrol when they found Degracia, who appeared to be asleep, in a black Audi in front of 318 Jeffrey Road.

The vehicle was stationary in the travel lane and the engine was running, police said.

According to police, upon approaching the vehicle, troopers observed several empty containers in the passenger compartment that were " consistent in appearance with alcoholic beverage containers."

Police said troopers also found a " revolver- style" handgun on the front passenger seat.

In the interest of safety, troopers secured the gun before waking up Degracia and escorting him out of the vehicle.

According to police, Degracia was exhibiting signs of possible impairment and he told police he did not have a pistol permit.

Willimantic firefighters, meanwhile, responded to 49 incidents from Friday through Monday, 42 of which were EMS inci-

