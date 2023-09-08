Emergency Responders Rescue Infant Accidentally Locked in Car on Hot Day

Emergency responders rescued an infant who was accidentally locked in a car on a scorching day in Flower Mound, Texas, on Thursday, September 7, fire officials said.

Footage posted to Facebook by the Flower Mound Fire Department shows a first responder trying to unlock the car with a reach tool, before his colleague breaks the window to rescue the child.

The car had been running until shortly before the crew responded to the call. “With the heat index around 107, time was of the essence and thankfully there was a great outcome to this story,” the fire department said. After being rescued, the infant cooled off in an ambulance, they said. Credit: Flower Mound Fire Department via Storyful