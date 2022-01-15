🌱 Emergency Room Scuffle Leaves 1 Dead + Mapping Litigation Date

Happy World Snow Day Durham!

First, today's weather:

Sleet and freezing rain; cold. High: 34 Low: 29.

Here are the top stories today in Durham:

A man who was in police custody was shot and killed in an emergency room early on Saturday after scuffling with an officer. The man was receiving treatment at Duke University Hospital, and while receiving treatment he began struggling with an officer. During the struggle, the man took the officers gun, causing a Duke University officer to respond by shooting the man. Medical staff tended to the man, but he did not survive. The State Bureau of Investigation will assist with the investigation. (U.S. News) A Durham man was killed in a hit-and-run on Denfield Street near Todd Street around 4:00am on Saturday. The crash is still under investigation, but it is believed that the victim, Darion Revels laid down in the southbound lane and was struck by a sedan. The driver fled the scene and is believed to be missing a silver hubcap and has probable front bumper damage. (WRAL) An Amber Alert was issued, and soon canceled on Friday night after a 9-year-old boy from Durham was believed to have been abducted. Andrake Zacharich Paulk was presumed to have been taken by 18-year-old Ta'Daisa Georgia-Anna Paulk, and the alert was issued just before 10:00pm. Just after 11:40pm the alert was cancelled with no other information released. (WSPA) The North Carolina Supreme Court has set the date for arguments in redistricting litigation. The virtual hearing will be held on February 2, which will leave little time between the resolution and the date of when maps must be settled, set by the State Board of Elections of February 18. (WITN) North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced on Friday that N.C. is one of seven states that won a nearly $65 million settlement against the former CEO of Vyera (formerly Turing) Pharmaceuticals. The lawsuit was filed in 2020 regarding price-fixing allegations after a medical treatment pill went up 4,000% overnight to $750. The company made the only approved treatment for toxoplasmosis until recently, and is now being required to pay back all profits from the drug. (CBS17)

Today in Durham:

Rooftop Yoga at The Durham Hotel (10:00am-11:00am)

Hammered Trivia with Thor at Durty Bull (2:00pm-4:00pm)

Karaoke Night at Justin's Restaurant (7:00pm-12:00am)

From my notebook:

It's World Snow Day , coincidence or clairvoyance? Regardless, I hope you enjoy your winter weather, as government officials have already been prepping for the impacts. (abc11)

Renaissance Downtown Durham has will be awarding 14 small businesses almost $30,000 to help them recover from COVID-19 impacts. (Downtown Durham)

Durham Farmers' Market has updated the market map to reflect the most up to date business offerings. (Facebook)

— CJ Fullford

