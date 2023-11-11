Emergency scheme to hold prisoners in police cells has cost £30,000 per night

In May, police cells were used to house prisoners on 363 occasions - Simon Turner /Alamy Stock Photo

An emergency scheme to hold prisoners in police cells to prevent jails overflowing has cost an average of £30,000 per night – enough to block book 30 rooms at the Ritz for a night – Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures show.

The prison service paid out almost £40 million under Operation Safeguard, launched by the Government in February to help cope with a sharp rise in the prison population in England and Wales.

Figures disclosed to Parliament by Damian Hinds, the prisons minister, show that between February and September prisoners were housed in police cells on 1,272 occasions because nearby jails were too full to take them. The peak came in May, when police cells were used on 363 occasions.

Payments to police forces over the eight-month period totalled around £38 million, which works out at just under £30,000 each time a prisoner was housed for a day. The costs were inflated because some police forces were asked by the MoJ to keep cells empty, which it had to pay for even if they were not used.

The bill is almost the same as the average cost of housing a prisoner in a jail for a year, and 30 times the £1,000 a night cost of a room at the Ritz.

The use of “overflow” police cells under Operation Safeguard was last activated by the Labour government in 2008, when it faced a similar overcrowding crisis in prisons.

The MoJ has now halted the scheme after introducing an early release programme, where more than 350 prisoners have been freed up to 18 days before their scheduled release date.

Figures on Friday showed the prison population has stabilised at 1,200 below jails’ operational capacity of 88,943, compared with under 500 at the peak of the crisis.

Mr Hinds said: “Operation Safeguard is a contingency measure that provides additional headroom for use if prisoners cannot be accepted from the courts or police custody. It is a temporary measure to provide a short-term solution.

“When Operation Safeguard is active, tactical and operational governance reviews take place at regular intervals, as agreed with police partners. There are no additional costs to the taxpayer and any spend under Operation Safeguard comes from within existing departmental budgets.

“Every aspect of Operation Safeguard – including compensation for cells – is based on agreements between HMPPS [HM Prison and Probation Service], the police and the Home Office. Spend is recorded on a cost-recovery basis.”

The biggest payout went to West Midlands Police, which was paid £6.6 million. The second-highest, £2 million, went to Northumbria Police.

West Midlands Police has said that, under Operation Safeguard, it is being reimbursed £600 for housing a prisoner on a weekday, and £800 at a weekend. However, some police forces received six-figure payouts for putting cells on standby to accept prisoners even though no prisoner was ever housed.

Inside Time, the prisoners’ newspaper, has revealed that between February and June, Essex Police was paid £219,003, Avon and Somerset Police more than £250,000, and South Wales Police £690,639 to provide cells under Operation Safeguard. None of the three forces were sent any prisoners during the period covered by the figures.

The King’s Speech saw ministers seek to end the overcrowding crisis by introducing a new law to slash the number of offenders sent to jail for prison terms of under one year.

As many as 37,000 thieves, fraudsters, drug dealers and other lower-level offenders will be eligible, under a new legal presumption, against imprisonment for under one year, although ministers stress that judges will have discretion to jail anyone deemed a risk to the public. Sex, violent and terrorist offenders will be excluded.

