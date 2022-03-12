Emergency Services

Mar. 12—Fugitive — Michael John Awbrey, 41, of the 2200 block of Nottingham Drive, Fairfield, California. He was arrested by Medford Police Thursday for a fugitive warrant issued in California. Awbrey is being held without bail in the Jackson County Jail.

Assault — Joseph Sirrell Gamble, 29, of no reported address. He was arrested by Medford Police Friday for fourth-degree assault pertaining to domestic abuse and probation violations. Gamble is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $55,000 bail.

Drugs — Robert Eugene David Herring. 36, of the 200 block of Well Road, Central Point. He was charged by the Jackson County Circuit Court Friday for one count each of unlawful delivery and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and one count of unlawful manufacture of a counterfeit Schedule Ii controlled substance. Herring is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $250,000 bail.

Assault — Clifton Jacob Landry, 34, of the 100 block of Patrick Road, Grants Pass. He was arrested by Oregon State Police Friday for failing to appear for fourth-degree assault pertaining to domestic violence, strangulation pertaining to domestic abuse and misdemeanors. Landry is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $95,000 bail.

Eluding — Cheryl Four Lakota Winds Lavrie, 34, of the 600 block of Northwood Drive, Medford. She was arrested by Medford Police Friday for a warrant issued by Josephine County for fleeing or attempting to elude police and a misdemeanor. She is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $25,000 bail.

Theft — Andrew William Long, 42, of the 300 block of West Jackson Street, Medford. He was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff's deputies Friday for a felony warrant issued by Josephine County for first-degree theft and a misdemeanor. Long is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $28,000 bail.

Arson — Alexander Picazo-Pineda, 21, of West Glenwood Road, Medford. He was arrested by Phoenix Police Friday for first-degree arson. He is being held in the Jackson County Jail for $25,000 bail.