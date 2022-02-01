Emergency Services Feb. 1, 2022

Feb. 1—Criminal mischief — Robert Adam Aispuro, 30, no address reported. Medford police arrested Aispuro Sunday on charges of criminal mischief in the first and third degrees. He was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance Sunday.

Strangulation — Clarence Earl Carr, 39, of the 1400 block of Thomas Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Carr Sunday on charges of strangulation, coercion, menacing and interfering with an officer. He was booked into jail Sunday and released on his own recognizance Monday.

Identity theft — Andrew J Carroll, 31, no address reported. Medford police arrested Carroll Sunday on charges of identity theft, theft in the second degree and fraudulent use of a credit card. He was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance Sunday.

Assault — Samantha Kay Dietrich, 18, of the 1300 block of Meridian Road, Eagle Point. Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrested Dietrich Monday on one charge of assault in the second degree. She was booked into jail and held on $100,000 bail.