Emergency Services Jan. 31, 2022

Jan. 31—Aggravated harassment — Kayla Jean Yates Burch, 29, no address reported. Medford police arrested Burch Saturday on charges of aggravated harassment, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor harassment, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and resisting arrest. She was booked into jail and held on $25,000 bail.

Attempt to elude — Dillan James Fuerstenberg, 28, of the 3700 block of Falcon Street, White City. Medford police arrested Fuerstenberg Sunday on charges of attempting to elude police by vehicle, reckless driving, assault in the fourth degree, contempt of court and on warrant for failing to appear in court regarding other charges. He was booked into jail and held on $205,000 bail.

Unauthorized use — Jayme Michael Hawley, 49, of the 2100 block of Kings Highway, Medford. Medford police arrested Hawley Saturday on one charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was booked into jail Saturday and released on his own recognizance Sunday.