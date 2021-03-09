Emergency services March 9, 2021

Mail Tribune, Medford, Ore.
·1 min read

Mar. 9—Felony arrests

Weapon —Matthew James Collier, 32, no address reported. Medford police arrested Collier Monday on charges of criminal trespass, possessing a restricted weapon as a convicted felon and on warrant for an alleged parole violation. He was booked into jail and held on $7,500 bail.

Abuse —Steven Patrick Comi, 32, of the 400 block of Placer Street, Rogue River. Rogue River police arrested Comi Monday on charges of assault in the fourth degree and harassment. He was booked into jail and released on his own recognizance.

Theft —Sky Anthony Diamond, 29, of the 2700 block of Rogue River Drive, Eagle Point. Medford Police arrested Diamond Sunday on charges of theft in the first, second and third degrees, and on warrant for alleged parole violations. He was booked into jail and held on $22,500 bail.

Abuse —Robert John McLendon III, 20, of the 23000 block of Highway 62, Trail. Jackson County Sheriff's deputies arrested McLendon Monday on charges of coercion, strangulation, menacing, assault in the fourth degree, harassment and interfering with making a report. He was booked into jail and held on $32,500 bail.

Abuse —Jesse Russell Montgomery, 44, of the 700 block of Crater Lake Avenue, Medford. Medford police arrested Montgomery Monday on charges of assault in the fourth degree, harassment and strangulation. He was booked into jail and held on $17,500 bail.

Abuse —Carissa Marie Weber, 39, of the 100 block of Fourth Street, Rogue River. Rogue River police arrested Weber Sunday on one charge of assault in the fourth degree. She was booked into jail and released on her own recognizance Monday.

