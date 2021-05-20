Emergency Services, May 21

May 20—Felony arrests

Weapon Use — Albert Alexander Haag, 63, of the 500 block of Covered Bridge Road, Rogue River. Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrested Haag Wednesday on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and strangulation, and on misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence and interfering with someone making a police report. He was held in the Jackson County Jail Wednesday on $27,500 bail.

Drugs — Klarissa Hahn, 24, of the 1500 block of South Peach Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Hahn Wednesday on felony warrants charging her with manufacturing, delivering and possessing heroin, manufacturing and delivering heroin within 1,000 feet of a school, warrants for failing to appear in court on a previous charge of second-degree theft and for violating her probation on prior convictions for attempting to elude police of a vehicle, driving under the influence of intoxicants and possessing heroin. She was held in jail Wednesday on $560,000 bail.

Burglary — Anthony Michael Kloosterman, 30, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Medford. Medford police arrested Kloosterman Wednesday on a felony charge of first-degree burglary and on misdemeanor charges of contempt of court violating a restraining order and third-degree theft. He was held in jail Wednesday on $27,500 bail.

Drugs — Oscar Patricio Munoz-Alfaro, 26, of the 1400 block of Hilton Road, Medford. Medford police arrested Munoz-Alfaro Wednesday on a felony charge of delivering heroin and misdemeanor charges of felon in possession of a restricted weapon, unlawfully possessing heroin and warrants for failing to appear in court on a prior charge of possessing methamphetamine and violating his parole on a prior heroin delivery conviction. He was held in jail Wednesday without bail.

Drugs — Trever Gordon Nugent, 29, no known address. Jackson County sheriff's deputies arrested Nugent Wednesday on a felony warrant charging him with possessing heroin, a misdemeanor warrant for felon in possession of a restricted weapon and for violating his parole on a prior first-degree burglary conviction. He was held in jail Wednesday without bail.

Forgery — Sheena Marie O'Connor, 24, of the 900 block of Cherry Street, Medford. On Wednesday, O'Connor made an appearance in Jackson County Circuit Court on felony charges of first-degree forgery, first-degree possessing a forged instrument and identity theft. Medford police originally arrested O'Connor Wednesday on warrants for failing to appear in court on previous charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing heroin. She was held in jail Wednesday on $50,000 bail.