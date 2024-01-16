Emergency shelters open across Middle Tennessee to aid those in need during frigid temps

With dangerously cold winter weather affecting Middle Tennessee, many community nonprofits are working their hardest to provide resources to those currently experiencing homelessness such as food and shelter from the frigid temperatures.

Snow across the South Central Middle Tennessee and Middle Tennessee ranged from almost 3 to 8 inches depending on location on Monday before halting Tuesday as Arctic temps stuck around.

Per advisories from the National Weather Service, freezing temperatures could last through Wednesday, reaching the teens after dipping to a low of -1 on Tuesday night.

According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, approximately 7,883 people are homeless on any given night in Tennessee. This includes 268 in Central Tennessee, 283 in Rutherford County and 2,298 in Davidson County.

NWS meteorologists say colder temperatures mean the snow will not melt until the region gets sunshine on Wednesday, and Thursday when temperatures rise above freezing.

For more help, visit the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency warming center listing to find more warming centers across the state here.

Clarksville

As temperatures fall below freezing, organizations around Clarksville are preparing emergency shelters. There are currently two warming shelter in Montgomery County that will be open now through Saturday, Jan. 21.

Clarksville Urban Ministries and Madison Street United Methodist Church hosting a warming shelter from Friday, Jan. 12 to Saturday, Jan. 20 in the Madison Street UMC Gym.

Doors open for check-in at 4:30 p.m. and check out at 8 a.m. daily.

The shelter is also looking for volunteers to take shifts at the shelter. You can contact Leslie Thompson via call/text 931-436-6619 or email at sonflrz@msn.com.

Manna Cafe has opened their warming center from Friday, Jan. 12 to Saturday, Jan. 21.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for check-in at the Refuge building, 503 D Street in Clarksville. Check-out is at 10 a.m.

On particularly cold days, the warming center will stay open during daytime hours, a decision that will be made on a day by day basis.

Volunteers and donations are needed for Manna Cafe. You can visit MannaCafeMinistries.com/volunteer and donations can be dropped off at Manna Cafe Warming Center at 503 D St., Clarksville, 37042.

Old Fire House, 1498 Golf Club Ln., will also serve as a warming center in Clarksville.

Columbia

Room In The Inn, 2800 Trotwood Ave. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, helps place those without shelter. Contact (931) 981-4447 or email RevKane75@msn.com.

Room In The Inn provides resources such as housing, food, clothing and transitional programs, as well as spiritual guidance from local founder Rev. Jeff Kane.

Crossroads to Home Cafe, 1001 Galloway St. in the basement of the Harvest Share building, is open to serve. Call (931) 446-3854.

Formed in 2018, Crossroads to Home Coalition, consisting of multiple nonprofits, churches and individuals launched the Crossroads to Home Cafe with the goal to provide a solution to the Maury County homelessness community.

The cafe provides resources such as coffee, lunch, showers and clothing items. There are also those willing to speak with clients to address their immediate needs, connecting them to local organizations to provide help.

The cafe is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

"Our goal is to provide a hand-up, not just a handout," the business states in informational materials.

The Family Center, 921 S Beckett St., is also serving as a warming center in Columbia. It's open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call (931)388-3840.

The People's Table at First United Methodist Church, W. 7th St. in Columbia is also a warming center. Hours are Jan. 16 and 17 and Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Lewisburg

HOPEtown, 330 5th Ave. N, will serve those seeking shelter. Call (931) 993-7791.

HOPEtown, a nondenominational nonprofit serving Lewisburg and the surround areas, provides those in need of food, clothing and hygiene items, as well as rent and utilities assistance, home maintenance and repair.

HOPEtown is also a place of worship, spiritual mentoring and assistance in providing shelter to the homeless and victims of domestic violence.

Lawrenceburg

The Shelter Inc., 615 W. Point Road, is helping those in need during the cold weather. Call (931) 762-1115.

The Shelter Inc. is a five-bedroom facility providing emergency service to families and victims of domestic and sexual violence, including shelter, transportation, as well as clothing, food and case management.

The Shelter Inc. also provides individual counseling, support groups and future family planning. Its 24-hour crisis hotline is available at (931) 762-1115.

First United Methodist is open as a warming center at 212 Waterloo St. in Lawrenceburg. It's open 24 hours.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 212 Berger St. in Lawrenceburg, is also assisting those in need.

Murfreesboro

Salvation Army of Hope, located at 1137 W. Main St., hosts The Supportive Housing program provides safe housing and intensive case management for single men, women and families.

The Journey Home is a Christian ministry that serves the homeless and disadvantaged of Rutherford County. Located at 308 W. Castle St.

When temperatures reach 32 degrees or below, Murfreesboro Cold Patrol staffs their emergency shelters. Located at 800 Park Ave.

Coldest Night Shelter at First Baptist Church and St. Paul's Episcopal, is open at South Academy St. as warming centers in Murfreesboro.

Nashville

As temperatures drop below 32 degrees in Nashville for at least three consecutive hours, extreme weather overflow shelters open to the public.

Shelters include Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette St., and Room In the Inn, 705 Drexel St.

An overflow shelter is is located at 3230 Brick Church Pike open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Call 615-862-6444.

Room In The Inn also helps to place those in need of shelter at, 705 Drexel St. in Nashville.

My Father's House is also open in Springfield, Tenn. at 101 10th Ave E. as well as the Northfield Sumner Center , 2100 Nashville Pike in Gallatin, Tenn.

Compiled by reporters in the Middle Tennessee region, which includes the following publications The Daily Herald, The Daily News Journal, The Leaf-Chronicle and The Tennessean.

