Emergency simulation brings training to life at airport

Sep. 26—VERNON TOWNSHIP — The boxy helicopter at the edge of the pavement at Port Meadville Airport was motionless, like the two forms lying prone not far from its nose. And then a moment later it was alive — still unmoving, though the flames erupting into the twilight seemed to push and pull at it even as the two nearby figures remained still.

As the flames continued, other signs of life quickly became evident: the blare of sirens in the distance, the crackle of voices on two-way radios, and moments later the chugging diesel engines of arriving fire engines.

Within a few minutes, dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders were on hand to douse the helicopter fire and soon 500 feet of 5-inch hose snaked from a West Mead No. 1 fire truck stationed at a hydrant outside the airport fence through a gate to a Conneaut Lake truck parked near the blaze.

The flames arcing toward the sky were real, though the fire was not. Instead, the scene was a full-scale exercise involving six agencies rushing to the scene of a simulated helicopter crash with two victims.

Coordinated by Crawford County Department of Public Safety, the simulation tested existing emergency plans and came after nearly eight months of planning and two days of intensive training over the weekend.

"After every exercise, every drill, I'm sure there's something that we could do differently — we try it one way and see how it works and try different ways and see if that works as well," said Emergency Management Coordinator Allen Clark of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety. "The important thing is to practice and to be prepared."

Behind Clark foam covered the area around the dripping helicopter model. Nontoxic training foam was used to simulate the film-forming foam used in fighting real fires.

The exercise, Clark noted, came during National Preparedness Month. The timing was not intentional, he said, but it was a useful reminder.

"From our residents at home, clear up to full-scale airport response," Clark said, "everyone needs to be prepared."

Also participating in the exercise were Vernon Central Hose Co., staff from Port Meadville Airport, and youngsters from Crawford Composite Squadron 503 of the Civilian Air Patrol (CAP).

Staging the simulation was well worth the effort, according to Greg Beveridge, the county's public safety director, since it allows participants to evaluate their performance honestly "without a whole lot of real-life circumstances."

"If they made some mistakes here, they can take a hard look back and determine what they could do better or what they should have done," Beveridge said. "We probably don't ever expect to deal with an airplane crash around here, but they've happened."

In fact, according to Beveridge, while most residents may not notice, Port Meadville Airport receives a steady stream of air traffic, making such safety exercises all the more important.

The weekend training and the simulation were funded by a $6,300 grant from U.S. Department of Homeland Security through the Northwestern Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group, Clark said.

In addition to classroom time, instructors from Butler County Community College provided the helicopter used Monday. The metal mock-up, equipped with main and tail rotors and a main cabin where the fire was most intense, was supplied with propane from tanks on a nearby trailer that kept the simulation going as multiple teams of firefighters tried their hands at attacking the blaze after the initial simulation.

Working together under these circumstances gives first responders experience they wouldn't have otherwise but reinforces other less tangible benefits as well, according to Clark.

"There's a great working relationship between the fire department and the airport and all the other agencies involved," Clark said. "They're all on a first-name basis, so they know who everybody is and they got right to work planning the response."

The event was also an opportunity to incorporate a future generation. The nine Civilian Air Patrol members, who participated along with a handful of their adult leaders, range in age from 12 to 18, according to Deputy Commander Max Herbert. The patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force.

In a real-world emergency like this, CAP members might be deployed to help with parking and crowd control or they might serve as runners to deliver messages. They also learn first aid through their weekly two-hour meetings at the airport, not to mention gaining experience with remote control airplanes, drones, rocketry, astronomy and even flying.

"They show up," Herbert said regarding the youths' enthusiasm. "They're here every Monday."

It's the kind of message Clark likes to hear. With volunteerism down across the state and the nation, showing up is an even bigger deal than ever — and more who are willing to do it are needed.

In fact, the situation is significant enough that part of the preparation for a full-scale exercise like the one at the airport is determining who will cover what among the agencies not involved in the exercise: If volunteers are present at the simulation, then they won't be available for actual emergencies, or they need to be prepared to cut short their participation to respond.

