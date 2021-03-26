Emergency unemployment benefits may be delayed for weeks — what can you do?

If you're among the 10 million Americans who are currently unemployed, according to government data, you may be eagerly waiting for the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits included in the recent COVID relief bill. A previous, similar round of emergency federal benefits ran out on March 14.

But the wait for the money to start flowing again just got a little longer, thanks to bureaucratic snarls.

You might now face a delay of a month or more for the government to restore a lifeline that may have helped you cover rent, pay for household necessities and reduce your debt during the pandemic.

Why the holdup in unemployment benefits?

Though Biden signed his $1.9 trillion COVID rescue package into law on March 11, the Labor Department said in a memo released March 22 that the additional unemployment funds wouldn't be accessible until at least mid-April in some states.

The Democrats who control Congress rushed the bill through as a way of getting money to the unemployed as soon after March 14 as possible; besides $1,400 stimulus checks, other aid in the legislation included an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits through Sept. 6.

But passing a bill and implementing it are often two different matters, especially when it comes to something like unemployment, where both state and federal governments are involved. And, not every state offers the same level of support for the unemployed or the same technical infrastructure to deliver the cash.

"Acknowledging that states need time to modify their computer systems to accommodate the extensions and modifications provided under (the relief law), the Department expects many states will need until the middle of April or later to implement the new provisions and begin notifying individuals," the Labor Department’s Suzan LeVine writes in the memo.

About 2 million Americans are now facing a lapse in benefits, according to Century Foundation unemployment benefits expert Andrew Stettner, in interviews with multiple media outlets.

How Americans are reacting

If the delay in extended unemployment benefits has you worried or confused, you have plenty of company. News of the lag has triggered a flurry of anxious reactions on Twitter.

“I certify Monday I’m praying extra $300 for unemployment is there…" writes user MsDarseJackson.

“I did not receive the $300.00 today, just my unemployment. Will it be posted today or is there a problem?" says GERBERSUNDAY, in a tweet that received five quick replies from other Twitter users also expressing worry about their missing deposits.

“I did not receive the extra $300 unemployment today. The bill said it was extended until Sept. 6," writes lizabeckerman. "Please help."

Bridging the unemployment benefits gap

There’s little you can do to speed up the delivery of the federal government’s extended unemployment benefits. There are, however, a few steps you can take to help make ends meet between now and when your weekly $300 starts trickling in.